OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland shut down another illegal gambling operation after executing a search warrant Wednesday, seizing firearms including multiple assault rifles and pounds of methamphetamine and pot.

The operation took place in the 2300 block of East 16th Street, where two people were arrested and firearms and drugs seized.

Officers seized 10 guns, including four assault rifles with extended magazines, 5.5 pounds of what is suspected to be crystal methamphetamine and 15.5 pounds of marijuana, according to police.

The methamphetamine has a street value of $70,000, police said.

Officers also seized 12 alleged illegal gambling machines and more than $7,000 in cash.

Police said they shut down two other illegal gambling operations in July and October of last year. One was on 14th Avenue and the other on 17th Avenue.

In each sting, police recovered drugs and guns, as well as gambling machines, according to police. During the bust on 17th Avenue in East Oakland, police said officers recovered a flame thrower in addition to cash, drugs and firearms.

Anyone with information on the gambling operation is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3728.

