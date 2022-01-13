SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco police arrested three 19-year-old men after seeing them break into a vehicle parked near the Embarcadero on Jan. 5.

Officers were surveilling a parking lot at the intersection of Bay Street and The Embarcadero, following reports of several vehicle break-ins by suspects in a silver SUV. After plainclothes officers noticed a similar vehicle appearing to case the parking lot, they saw one of the three suspects break a window of a parked vehicle and remove items.

Officers followed the vehicle, which stopped at a filling station at the intersection of Franklin and Turk streets. Officers arrested two of the suspects without incident: Donovan Scott of Oakland and Jahquay Jackson of San Francisco.

The third suspect — Charles Hollins of San Francisco — fled on foot and officers apprehended him within a block.

One officer suffered a laceration to his head during Hollins’ arrest and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine they said Hollins dropped as he fled on foot. They also found numerous items in the vehicle that the suspects allegedly took during four vehicle burglaries.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses, including four counts of burglary, six counts of receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Hollins was also arrested on suspicion of several weapons offenses.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is urged to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a message to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.