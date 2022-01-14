Bucks Rip Warriors 118-99Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night

Morant Scores 29, Grizzlies Beat Warriors For 10th Straight, 116-108Ja Morant scored 29 points, including five in the final minute, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Golden State Warriors 116-108 Tuesday night for their 10th straight win.

'Gosh It Was Fun'; Warriors Star Klay Thompson Returns After 941 Days On The SidelinesGolden State Warriors fans began lining up outside of San Francisco's Chase Center hours before Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, many carrying signs and wearing No. 11 jerseys in honor of the return of Klay Thompson from a nearly 2 1/2 year absence because of injury.

Klay Thompson Scores 17 Points as Warriors Beat Cavaliers 96-82Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 2 1/2 years, helping the Warriors beat the Cavaliers 96-82 on Sunday night.