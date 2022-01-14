CONCORD (CBS SF) — Two females were arrested in Concord robbing a Sephora store, using baby strollers to carry out more than $1,000 in merchandise, police said Thursday.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Concord Police Department said officers responded to the Sephora store at the Veranda Shopping Center after employees called to report two females stashed the items in the strollers and left the store without paying for the merchandise.
Police said store employees recovered some of the stolen merchandise and officers located the rest of it in one of the strollers.
Both suspects were arrested and would likely be charged with grand theft. No other information was available from police.