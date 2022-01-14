OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department held a procession on Friday afternoon to honor the memory of the deputy recruit who was killed in an Oakland freeway shooting earlier this month.

Chopper 5 was flying overhead while the body of recruit David Nguyen was transported from the Alameda County coroner’s office to a funeral home in Colma.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also posted on it’s Twitter account about the procession, noting that Nguyen’s family was in attendance.

Today, our command staff honored Sheriff’s Recruit David Nguyen and supported his family as he was taken from our Coroner’s Bureau in the city of Oakland to a mortuary in Colma. Services for Recruit Nguyen will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/zWwDYsBUeu — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) January 14, 2022

Authorities identified Nguyen the day after the fatal freeway shooting. The deadly incident that took Nguyen’s life happened in the late afternoon of January 4 on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge.

Nguyen was headed to his San Francisco home after a day of training with the 172nd Academy class. He was driving in his car — a black Prius — traveling on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to westbound I-80 in Oakland at around 4:30 p.m. when he was shot by an unknown assailant.

The car veered to the left and struck a guardrail. First responders saw that Nguyen, the driver and sole occupant in the vehicle, had been struck by gunfire.

Nguyen was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland where he succumbed to his injuries, the CHP said.

While he initially wasn’t identified, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday evening that the man killed was a young academy recruit.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation has opened an account at the Police Credit Union in Nguyen’s memory. All donations will go to the his family to assist in this critical time of need. Contributions may take place in person at a local Police Credit Union branch or by mail utilizing the below account information:

The Police Credit Union

Alameda County Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation

In Memory of David Nguyen

2550 Irving Street

San Francisco, CA 94122

The sheriff’s office said services for Nguyen will be held on Monday, January 24.

The Alameda County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death Nguyen.