SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — In an apparent crime spree in San Francisco, several homes in different neighborhoods across the city were targeted by home invasion robbers within a few hours involving a gray Infiniti.

William Ton was at home with his mother on Jan. 4, when would-be intruders tried to break in through the front door on 31st Avenue in the Outer Richmond.

“As you can see their goal was to get in through the lock opening here,” said Ton, showing KPIX 5 a photo of the damage.

Ton believes his dog Chewy ultimately deterred the crooks.

“He was barking and yelping the whole entire time and usually when he does that, we thought he was trying to bark at other dogs,” he said.

Around the same time, a neighbor’s Ring camera a few houses down captured a gray Infiniti parked out front. A person gets out and walks up to the door and knocks.

“I could hear tools clanking in his jacket,” said Tom Hsieh said. “He went up and knocked on our neighbor’s door and this was all on our video. Thankfully, he didn’t get in, because they’re elderly shut-ins, they’re a great couple, but they’re old. They must have come to the door, because he went back to his car, and then hit our neighbor four or five doors up.”

“I’m shocked, around this neighborhood, it’s usually very quiet,” Ton said. “People around here are great, and for these guys to just come around and do what they please, and get away with it, it’s just crazy.”

Security video just one street over on 30th Avenue and Fulton Street shows a gray Infiniti backing into the driveway of an apartment complex about 10 minutes later before noon.

Using what appears to be a tool, two suspects break the gate and then a third one follows. A resident who was home at the time said they hit three units in about 10 minutes. Video shows the suspects rushing out of the complex with bags in hand.

Earlier that same morning, about five miles away in the Outer Mission / Ingleside neighborhood, a gray Infiniti is seen backing into the driveway. Two sisters were inside at the time. The suspects broke the metal gate and forced their way in.

“I hid in the closet because I didn’t really know what to do. I was really scared,” said one of the sisters, who declined to give her name for privacy reasons.

Video shows three suspects wearing what appears to be the same clothes running into the getaway car with stolen items.

“They’re going into our homes like they’re going into our parked cars in the middle of the night, except they’re doing it in broad daylight,” said Hsieh. “They don’t care if we’re in those homes or not, they don’t care if there are seniors there or children there. They’re just going in and taking things. This is not acceptable at all at any level and San Francisco – all of us have to say enough is enough.”

KPIX 5 have reached out to SFPD to see if they’re investigating these crimes as being related.