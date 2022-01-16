SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A big win for the 49ers meant big celebrations at bars and pubs across the Bay Area on Sunday.

In Arlington, Texas, where the wild card was played, there was a sea of red jerseys in an AT&T Stadium parking lot where hundreds of Niners fans tailgated before the game.

“It’s crazy out here. You don’t even understand there’s so many Niners fans out here and we’ve got a few of these Dallas fans bringing it once in a while. There’s a couple of them but we’re taking over,” said 49ers fan Jesse Mendez.

RELATED: 49ers Win Wild Card as Time Runs Out for Cowboys

Mendez and his buddies arrived in Texas on Friday. They wanted to blanket the Arlington stadium like they did last week in Los Angeles when the Niners beat the Rams.

“We’re seeing family everywhere we go — people from San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara,” Mendez said. “It’s a good time though. The atmosphere is really uplifting and it’s fun out here right now.”

Back in San Francisco, it was a packed house inside and outside The Kezar Pub.

“The game kind of provides, like, a distraction for the pandemic. But also being outside here, you can kind of be semi-safe as much as possible and still interact with people and still enjoy the game,” said fan Andrew Silvis.

Despite the omicron surge, fans said watching with other like-minded people just made more sense.

“It’s playoffs, you’ve got be around the people that are just as invested,” said Ben Bovarnick. “It really adds to the energy and the environment when you can turn around and high-five everyone from San Francisco.”