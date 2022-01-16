SALINAS (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a second suspect in the August shooting deaths of two people at an intersection near Tatum’s Garden playground.

Yohani Mendez, 18, was taken into custody on Jan. 6 on suspicion of charges that include homicide and conspiracy, according to the Salinas Police Department.

Another suspect, David Jimenez, 20, was arrested Sept. 3 in connection with the double shooting on Aug. 31 near the intersection of East Bernal and Maryal drives.

Police responded to the area, near Tatum’s Garden, about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Michael David Ramos, 33, of Salinas, died at the scene and Amanda Nicole Ferrell, 30, of Gonzales, was taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries, police said.

Authorities have not released information on what led to the shooting.

Both Mendez and Jimenez are Salinas residents. They were booked into Monterey County Jail.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the case can contact Detective Alex Zamora at (831) 758-7148 or alejandroz@ci.salinas.ca.us.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the department’s TipLine at (831) 775-4222.