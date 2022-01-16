SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Saturday near a food truck in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the southwest corner of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, and found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Rosa police spokesman Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.

Emergency crews tended to the victim and took him to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said. He was identified as Brayan Perez-Lara, a resident of Santa Rosa.

Perez-Lara apparently had a brief argument with another man as they were passing in a walkway between a parking lot and the La Fondita food truck, Mahurin said. The suspect allegedly fired once, hitting Perez-Lara in the chest.

The two men didn’t know each other, police said.

An investigation led to a search warrant served at 4 p.m. at the home of the suspect, Inocencio Dunuan, in the 300 block of Asuelo Way, about 1 1/2 miles from the shooting scene.

Detectives, along with hostage negotiators and a SWAT team, served the warrant and police used a long-range acoustic device to call Dunuan out of his home.

Within a couple of minutes, the suspect emerged and surrendered, Mahurin said.

Dunuan, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of charges that include homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police have not released information about a motive the shooting. The death is the city’s first homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Santa Rosa police through the department’s online Tip Line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.