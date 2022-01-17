SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area woman was killed in New York City over the weekend after being shoved in front of a subway train.

Michelle Alyssa Go grew up in Fremont and went to school at American High School. On Monday, her family and friends were mourning her loss after her horrific death.

Go was standing on a subway train platform and was shoved by a stranger into an oncoming train inside the Times Square station Saturday morning.

A witness to the attack said she will never be able to erase it from her memory

“Ten seconds then train passed, the impact and she’s right in front of it, and then you saw her disappear from the tracks,” said Weber.

The suspect took off but later turned himself in. Police identified him as is 61-year-old Simon Martial, now charged with murder.

Police say there was a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly violating his parole.

Friends say Go spent the last decade advocating for the homeless and was trying to help those like her alleged killer.

“It’s a tragic loss of life to someone who was giving back to the New York City community,” said NYC Junior League President Dayna Cassidy.

Go had just traveled to the Maldives with friends to celebrate her 40th birthday and the New Year. The UCLA graduate later attended the NYU Stern School of Business and worked for consulting group Deloitte.

Go’s family asked for privacy during this time but released the following statement: “We are in a state of shock and grieving the loss of our daughter, sister, and friend. We hope Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died. She was a beautiful, brilliant, kind, and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved to travel the world and to help others. Her life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that she gets the justice she deserves.”

Family and friends will hold a candlelight vigil in Go’s honor on Tuesday at Times Square in New York.