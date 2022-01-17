SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — On Monday, which would’ve been the 100th birthday for Hollywood legend Betty White, her fans are being prompted to take part in the Betty White Challenge. White, who died Dec. 31, was an animal rights activist who used her fame and riches to advocate for endangered species and improve conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.
Here are some local animal shelters Bay Area residents can support in White’s honor.
- San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: Founded in 1868, the San Francisco SPCA is the longest running animal advocacy non-profit in the city. Donate here.
- Muttville: A San Francisco animal shelter focused on supporting older dogs. Donate here.
- Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF): The non-profit, started by famed MLB coach Tony La Russa, follows the slogan “People rescuing animals, animals rescuing people” and has a branch in Walnut Creek. Donate here.
- East Bay SPCA: A little younger than the SF SPCA — the East Bay branch was started in 1874 — the animal shelter carries on the same mission and traditions. Donate here.