SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – San Jose saw its fifth pedestrian fatality of 2022 last week after a man caught in a hit-and-run collision in the southern part of this city earlier this month died, police said Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was crossing Senter Road about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 when he was hit by a vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle, described as an extended cab truck, possibly blue or green, was headed northbound on Senter in the number one lane just north of Capitol Expressway.

The truck hit the victim, who was crossing Senter from west to east outside of any marked crosswalk, police said.

After the collision, the truck didn’t stop. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Jan. 14, according to police.

The death is the city’s fifth traffic fatality this year and the third pedestrian death.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.

Crime tips may be submitted anonymously by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be available from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.