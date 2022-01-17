SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare.

Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2.

Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a game. Erik Karlsson records his 500th NHL career assist on the play #SJSharks — San Jose Sharks PR (@SanJoseSharksPR) January 17, 2022

It’s the first time a player for the San Jose Sharks scored five goals by themselves and the 25-year-old Swiss player did it with just six shots.

Meier scored his fifth goal with less than 30 seconds left on the clock in the second period.

If he had scored a sixth goal, he would have been the fourth NHL player to do so in the past 100 years. The last player to do it was Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs, who scored six goals against the Boston Bruins on February 7, 1976. Plus his four assists, Sittler’s total of 10 points still stands as the record number of points scored in a single NHL game.

The other Sharks’ goal came from Rudolfs Balcers, who scored a goal for the second game in a row.