SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police issued a warning after a string of jewelry robberies targeting elderly women wearing expensive jewelry San Ramon.

Three victims have been robbed since Sunday, according to San Ramon police. In each case, a woman struck up a conversation with the victims as she put fake jewelry on them. Then, she removed it and stripped the victims of their own jewelry, as well.

According to police, the first robbery happened at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, to a victim walking near Browntail Way and Zebrina Court. Another robbery occured around 4 p.m. on Goldenbay Ave. Then, another elderly person was robbed at 5:15 p.m at Kings Road and Bennington Way.

San Ramon police urged friends and families and loved ones to warn elderly residents to be vigilent.

“Please encourage them to walk or exercise with someone else, or if they go out on their own, to leave valuables at home,” said police in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.