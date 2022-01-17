STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Stockton Police said shooting late Sunday night resulted in a woman’s death.
Officers responded at 8:21 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 2600 block of E. Marsh Street.
Officers located a 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital, but the woman succumbed to her injuries.
The victim’s name has not been released and no suspect information or motive was found.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
