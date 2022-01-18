SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police shut down a major intersection in San Jose to investigate a fatal crash involving a vehicle and 3 pedestrians, Tuesday night.
According to san Jose police, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Foxworthy Ave.
Two of the pedestrians were transported to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead. A third victim suffered non-life threatenng injuries.
The driver, who also sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the intersection would be closed for several hours and asked motorists to avoid the area.
The victims were the 4th and 5th pedestrian fatalities of 2022.