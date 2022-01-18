BELMONT (CBS SF) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges, including assault, following a shooting at a bar in Belmont over the weekend.
Deputies with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded to Chris' New Harbor Bar on 150 Harbor Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired. The suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived.
There were no reports of injuries from the shooting.
Deputies collected evidence from the scene and began an investigation. On Monday, detectives with the department’s investigation bureau arrested the suspect in Half Moon Bay.
The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christian Spremich, was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on charges of deadly assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm, criminal threats and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
It was not immediately known when Spremich would appear in court on the charges.