SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Emirates Airlines announced Tuesday that flights to San Francisco International Airport and other major U.S. airports were suspended as airlines raised concerns about the pending rollout of 5G wireless service by AT&T and Verizon.

In a written statement, the airline said flights will be suspended starting Wednesday until further notice. The airline said it is also suspending service to eight other U.S. airports, including Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle.

.@emirates says it is suspending any of its flights to BOS, ORD, DFW, IAH, MCO, SFO and SEA due to 5G concerns. Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD) continue to operate as scheduled.

Hopefully short lived suspension.https://t.co/NFuMWVym8x — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) January 18, 2022

Emirates said flights to New York’s JFK, Los Angeles and Washington-Dulles will continue as scheduled.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and we hope to resume our US services as soon as possible,” the airline said.

The suspension comes as the nation’s largest airlines warned about a “catastrophic disruption” to travel and shipping operations if the major telecoms roll out 5G near airports on Wednesday as scheduled.

“We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate two miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022,” said the airline CEOs in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top government officials.

“To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt,” they went on to say.

The letter was signed by the CEOs of American, Delta, United and Southwest, along with shipping giants FedEx and UPS.

Verizon and AT&T had already delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service twice due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers that the new system might interfere with devices planes use to measure altitude.

On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon both confirmed to CBS News that they have voluntarily agreed to postpone turning on a limited amount of towers around certain airports.