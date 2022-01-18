SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspects attempted to rob a 40-year-old man n San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and ended up shooting him, resulting in life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.
The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mary and Natoma streets, where the victim was walking when two suspects got out of a vehicle, both pointed firearms at him and demanded his property, according to police.
A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects shot the victim. The pair fled in the vehicle with his property and remained at large as of Tuesday, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
