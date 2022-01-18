COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Natoma streets, San Francisco, San Francisco police, SoMa, South Of Market

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Suspects attempted to rob a 40-year-old man n San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, and ended up shooting him, resulting in life-threatening injuries, police said Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mary and Natoma streets, where the victim was walking when two suspects got out of a vehicle, both pointed firearms at him and demanded his property, according to police.

READ MORE: Emirates Suspends Flights To SFO As Airlines Raise Concerns About 5G Wireless Rollout

A struggle ensued, during which one of the suspects shot the victim. The pair fled in the vehicle with his property and remained at large as of Tuesday, police said.

READ MORE: East Bay Rep. Jerry McNerney Latest Not To Seek Re-Election To Congress In 2022

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

MORE NEWS: Caltrans Predicts Highway 37 To Be Permanently Flooded by Mid-Century; Seeks Solutions For Vital Corridor

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.