SAN MATEO (BCN) — A sharp-eyed patrol officer spotted a passing vehicle reported as stolen Sunday and quickly made an arrest.
The K9 officer — who is in charge of the department police dog — was on routine patrol at 5:43 p.m. in the area of East 4th Street and South Humboldt Street, when the officer saw a vehicle traveling east and recognized the license plate as one reported earlier as stolen, according to a news release issued Monday morning by the San Mateo Police Department.READ MORE: SF Citizen Detective Finds Her Missing License Plate on Identical Car Stolen From Another Resident
The K9 officer followed the vehicle, confirmed it had been reported stolen and called for backup.READ MORE: Caltrans Predicts Highway 37 To Be Permanently Flooded by Mid-Century; Seeks Solutions For Vital Corridor
When other officers arrived, the K9 officer performed a traffic stop and the suspect — identified as 35-year-old Luis Lopez Morales, of Stockton — was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was issued a citation for possession of a stolen vehicle and released.MORE NEWS: Jewelry Thieves Trick Victims In Union City With Bait-and-Switch Technique Used In Similar Robberies
