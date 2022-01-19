SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 55-year-old man was found unconscious with a life-threatening stab wound to his back in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Tuesday evening, police said.
The stabbing was reported at 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Palou Avenue. The victim was transported to a hospital and was not able to give further details, police said.READ MORE: UPDATE: State Attorney General Opens Civil Rights Investigation into Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
No arrest has been made and police did not release any suspect details. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call theREAD MORE: As 49ers and Packers Face Off in the Playoffs, Rodgers Snub Comes Up Again
San Francisco Police tip line at (415) 575-4444. To send a tip via text message, text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Elderly Man Wielding Baseball Bat Chases Burglar From His Palo Alto Home
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.