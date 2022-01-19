COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire burned at a residential building in San Francisco’s Mission District Wednesday afternoon before firefighters quickly put it under control.

The San Francisco Fire Department said in a Twitter post the one-alarm fire was burning at 3663 17th St. between Church and Dolores streets.

The building is a three-story flat with two units.

At 3:25 p.m. the fire department tweeted that the fire had been contained at 2:53 p.m. and under control by 3:04 p.m.

No one was displaced by the fire and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

People to urged to avoid the area.

