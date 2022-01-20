FREMONT (CBS SF) — The body of a missing Stanford nurse has been found in Fremont, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Odell, 27, had been missing since early Tuesday morning, when he left his job halfway through his shift.
The Alameda County coroner’s office also confirmed Thursday night that Odell’s body had been located.
There are no further details at this time.
