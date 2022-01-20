SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man pleaded guilty this week to the abuse of a Golden Retriever puppy that left the dog with multiple fractures, authorities said Thursday.

The puppy, named Charlie, was four months old when animal control officers seized him from 28-year-old Brian Michael Cook after neighbors reported they heard and saw suspected abuse, according to San Francisco Animal Care & Control (SFACC). During the investigation, SFACC found during its four months of life, Charlie had suffered a broken wrist, a spinal vertebrae fracture, multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, and a hip fracture that required surgery.

SFACC also said that a one-year-old dog previously owned by Cook had died of traumatic injuries similar to Charlie’s. A post-mortem exam showed several fractures in various stages of healing, suggesting multiple incidents of physical abuse.

The district attorney’s office charged Cook in Charlie’s case with misdemeanor animal cruelty and neglect, SFACC said. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor animal cruelty and was sentenced to 50 days in county jail to be served in a work alternative program and community service, one-year probation, mandatory counseling, restitution, and a no animal condition for five years.

“Abuse of animals will not be tolerated in the City and County of San Francisco,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a prepared statement. “Charlie’s injuries were the result of repeated abuse, and I am proud of our office’s work to hold Charlie’s abuser accountable for his actions.”

Surgery on Charlie’s hip was successful and he was placed in a foster home during his recovery. The foster family decided to adopt him and Charlie is healthy and thriving in their care, SFACC said.