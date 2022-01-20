COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP issued a severe traffic alert early Thursday evening after an injury crash closed all northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy 101 at I-80 in San Francisco.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted about the crash just before 6 p.m., saying traffic was slow from I-280. A later post placed the accident near the 9th Street exit.

At around 6:09 p.m., CHP confirmed that the traffic collision with injuries on northbound US-101 at I-80 E in San Francisco was blocking all lanes.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the collision minutes later.

CHP said motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Authorities currently have no estimated time to reopen the roadway.