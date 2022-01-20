OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the recent arrests of four suspects in connection with two weekend busts involving firearms and illegal drugs, according to authorities.

According to a release issued by the Oakland Police Department, officers seize multiple firearms and a large quantity of narcotics in the space of 30 minutes on Sunday, January 16. In the first incident, officers were on the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue conducting a security check just after 7 p.m. when they spotted an individual in possession of what appeared to be a large quantity of marijuana.

Officers attempted to contact the individual, who ignored their commands and fled from police. During the subsequent foot pursuit, officers saw the individual holding a firearm, which later fell to the ground. Eventually, the individual stopped running and was safely taken into custody.

A brief search of the area and the individual’s vehicle by officers recovered a loaded unregistered firearm and a large quantity of marijuana, as well as suspected cocaine and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (ecstasy), packaging material and scales. The suspect was arrested on multiple weapons and narcotic charges.

In a separate incident that happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of 76th Avenue to investigate a report of a person brandishing a firearm during a dispute. Arriving officers observed multiple individuals in the area. Two individuals were seen walking towards a nearby residence and apparently dropped an unknown object next to the porch.

As officers walked towards the residence, they spotted two firearms on the ground in the same location where the two individuals dropped the unknown object. Officers safely detained three individuals at the scene.

Additional officers arrived and noted a rifle on the backseat of a vehicle parked on scene. Officers later determined that the vehicle belonged to one of the detained individuals. A search of the vehicle uncovered numerous firearm related items, as well as narcotics. All three individuals were arrested for weapons and narcotic related offenses.

Police did not identify the four individuals taken into custody.