SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — Police officers shot and killed an armed person at the San Francisco International Airport BART station Thursday morning.

A bystander was injured in the shooting by a bullet ricocheting and was hospitalized.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told KPIX 5 police responded at about 7:30 a.m. to reports of an individual exhibiting threatening behavior at the BART station entrance in the international terminal. The person brandished two firearms and officers began to try and deescalate the situation and use non-lethal measures, Yakel said.

Officers opened fire after the individual advanced in a threatening way toward officers, Yakel said. A person experiencing homelessness was hit in the leg by a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

BART first alerted just before 7 a.m. of a delay at the SFO station in both the Antioch and Richmond directions because of unspecified police activity.

Several minutes later, BART said trains were not stopping at the SFO station in all directions and that SamTrans was providing bus shuttles between Millbrae station and SFO.

At 8:20 a.m., BART said it expected to reopen the station within 30 minutes.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.