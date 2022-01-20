SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fog billowed through San Francisco neighborhoods early Thursday, triggering an advisory from the National Weather Service and creating hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute.

There was a crash in the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge around 6 a.m. and another collision that blocked the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in the city.

The weather service advisory would remain in place until 10 a.m. for San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Napa, San Rafael, Oakland and other communities along the San Francisco Bay shoreline.

But there were clear skies in San Jose and also stretching from Concord to Livermore. Gusty winds at higher elevations was pushing the fog out.

“Breezy to locally gusty north to northeast winds have already developed in the region`s higher terrain this morning with Mt. Diablo reporting wind gusts in excess of 50 mph as of 2 a.m.,” the weather service said. “Expecting these offshore winds to mainly remain confined to the higher terrain of the Bay Area through Friday morning.”

The fog bank has been lingering during the early morning hours for several days. KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck said the high pressure system stalled over the region pushed the fog early Thursday to the ground level in the North Bay valleys and the communities along the Bay.