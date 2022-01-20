SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Police in San Mateo on Thursday night confirmed the arrests of four minors in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that critically injured a victim in a Hillsdale Mall parking lot.

Police said on Wednesday, at 5:34 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls reporting someone had been shot at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Arriving officers were flagged down in front of the Macy’s and directed into the adjacent parking structure.

Police are currently on scene in a parking lot at the Hillsdale Mall investigating an incident reported at 5:34pm. There is currently no threat to the public. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/flcpSPjteL — San Mateo PD (@SanMateoPD) January 20, 2022

There, officers located a male 20-year-old San Mateo resident suffering from a gunshot wound and a growing crowd of bystanders. Officers immediately rendered medical aid and controlled the crowd until medics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center for treatment.

The shooting victim is currently listed in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

An initial investigation determined the victim was shot in the parking lot and suspects fled prior to police arrival. Multiple witnesses provided officers with descriptions of the individuals possibly involved with the shooting.

In addition to obtaining witness statements, officers processed the parking lot for evidence and worked with the Hillsdale Shopping Center to obtain security footage.

Detectives were quickly able to identify multiple persons related to the shooting, with their investigation leading to multiple search warrants being issued. San Mateo police detectives and officers worked with Belmont police and the San Mateo County Narcotics Task Force (NTF) and Gang Intelligence Unit (GIU) to execute the warrants and locate evidence linking four suspects to the shooting. The four individuals — all minors — were arrested Thursday and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on various charges.

The police investigation into the shooting continues as detectives search for a motive, possible additional suspects and any associated crimes. Police will provide an update on the shooting as information becomes available.

Anyone who was at the Hillsdale Shopping Center on January 19, 2022 between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. who might have information that could be useful to the investigation is asked to contact San Mateo Police Detective Sergeant Paul Pak at (650)522-7660 or ppak@cityofsanmateo.org.