OAKLAND (BCN) — A person’s death is under investigation after being found pinned between a truck and a pole Wednesday night, police said.
The person became pinned between a Ford F-250 and a pole just before 10 p.m. in the 2600 block of 75th Avenue near the Eastmont Mall and Liberation Park.
The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not immediately available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.
Police don’t know whether alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the death.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
