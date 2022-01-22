SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A coalition of film buffs plans to gather at the historic Castro Theatre in San Francisco Sunday for a speakout urging the owners of the theater to continue offering movies.

Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the storied theater in the heart of the city’s Castro neighborhood, is partnering with Another Planet Entertainment to upgrade the theater. Longtime devotees of the storied venue are concerned that the owners may pivot to solely live events and stop offering movies.

A statement on the Another Planet website suggests that movies will continue to be part of the Castro’s offerings.

“The Castro Theatre is an icon of the LGBTQ community, a treasured space for film, music and live performance and a wonderful building that we will upgrade for more use in the future,” Gregg Perloff, chief executive of Another Planet, said in a statement on the Another Planet website.

“We want to present all sorts of programming in the theater – comedy, music, film, community and private events and more,” Perloff said.

Michael Petrelis, organizer of Sunday’s event, said his group will gather at 1 p.m. Sunday at the theater, located on Castro Street near Market Street. The participants will tape white paper to the theater’s display cases so supporters can write messages to the owners urging them to keep showing movies.

