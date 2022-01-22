SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Winds topping 70 mph on Mt. Diablo roared through the San Francisco Bay Area, toppling trees, triggering power outages and leaving a path of destruction in a San Jose neighborhood.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and advisories throughout Northern California until 11 a.m. Saturday. Gusts Of 60 mph were common with two weather stations to the east of Geyser Peak in Sonoma County measuring blustery conditioning topped 90 mph.

Those condition fanned a wildfire that grew to about 5 acres before responding crews were able to get a handle on the blaze.

#GeysersFire (Geysers Peak, Sonoma Co) – IC reporting 3-5 acres moving downhill away from the repeater site towards the south, significant winds, slow-moderate rate of spread. No evacuations needed & no obvious signs of powerlines down. pic.twitter.com/HvpMMCUtiJ — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) January 22, 2022

A gust in the Healdsburg Hills was clocked at 96 mph and 94 mph at the nearby Pine Flat Road weather station. Blackhawk had a 69 mph gust and in the Oakland Hills 60 mph breezes were measured, according to the weather service.

Very strong north to northeast (offshore) winds impacted the area overnight. Here's a list of the windiest locations per peak gust. 2 stations to the east of Geyser Peak/#GeyserFire in Sonoma county topped 90 mph. 96 mph – Healdsburg Hills North

93 mph – Pine Flat Road#cawx pic.twitter.com/uqe0c6NcWJ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 22, 2022

In San Jose neighborhood along North 17th Street, a Friday afternoon gust uprooted a massive tree that crashed down on several vehicles.

“I was inside cooking,” Omar Garcia told KPIX. “I heard a thump, a real loud sound. I thought it was a car crash because I heard a horn. Then I came outside and see the tree on my truck.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Toppled trees were causing issues across the Bay Area on Saturday. Several trees were downed along Airbase Parkway in Fairfield. Police were asking residents to avoid Parkway in both directions for several hours as crews work to clear the road.

In San Mateo County, Highway 1 at Verde Rd. south of Half Moon Bay was closed for several hours Saturday morning in both directions due to downed branches and powerlines.

Cal Fire crews responded a tree toppling onto a home in Montara.

CAL FIRE CZU has responded to multiple reports of downed trees over the last 16 hours of this wind event. No injuries reported. In this case, a tree fell onto a home in Montara. Power to home shut off, residents were able to evacuate. #CaWx @sanmateoco pic.twitter.com/DAbjAbLLE9 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 22, 2022

In Napa County, Silverado Trail was closed Saturday morning in both directions between Oak Knoll and Yountville Cross due to powerlines down. No ETA of when the roadway would be reopened has been given.

Pacific Gas & Electric officials reported that crews were working to restore service to more than 29,000 customers — 27,833 of them in the East Bay.