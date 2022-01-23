WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will send U.S.-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in a move that Washington says it is fully endorsing amid Kyiv’s escalating tensions with Russia.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet Saturday that Washington saluted the three NATO nations and former Soviet republics “for their longstanding support to Ukraine”.
“I expedited and authorized and we fully endorse transfers of defensive equipment NATO Allies Estonia Latvia Lithuania are providing to Ukraine to strengthen its ability to defend itself against Russia’s unprovoked and irresponsible aggression,” Blinken said in another tweet.