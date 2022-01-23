VALLEJO (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol said a 43-year-old Concord man was killed Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on the Magazine Street on-ramp at eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo.
Officer Jason Tyhurst said the rider was speeding when he lost control and was ejected from the Harley Davidson he was driving. Both the motorcycle and the rider struck two roadway signs.
The rider has not been identified by authorities.
The CHP is still investigating the incident and said it had not ruled out whether drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.
