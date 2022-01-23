SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the city so far this year.

Police reported a vehicle stuck and killed a pedestrian Saturday evening in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue — right in front of the Fresenius Medical Center.

Units are currently at the scene of a hit-and-run fatal traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. This occurred in the 200 Blk of N. Jackson Av. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. TOC 7:31 PM pic.twitter.com/K8M31GK2vB — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 23, 2022

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Southbound traffic on N. Jackson Avenue was diverted for several hours as authorities investigated the incident.

So far no information has been released regarding a possible suspect vehicle.

Police said six pedestrians have been killed in the first three weeks of 2022, adding up to a total of nine traffic-related deaths in January.

More details are expected to be released on Sunday, police said.