SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in San Jose are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in the latest in a rash of fatal accidents in the city so far this year.

Police reported a vehicle stuck and killed a pedestrian Saturday evening in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue — right in front of the Fresenius Medical Center.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Southbound traffic on N. Jackson Avenue was diverted for several hours as authorities investigated the incident.

So far no information has been released regarding a possible suspect vehicle.

Police said six pedestrians have been killed in the first three weeks of 2022, adding up to a total of nine traffic-related deaths in January.

More details are expected to be released on Sunday, police said.