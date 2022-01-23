LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay recently announced the arrest of a Livermore man in connection with a series of sexual assaults on women joggers that happened over the past two months.

According to a release issued by the Livermore Police Department, starting on Dec. 5, the department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau began investigating several sexual batteries involving female joggers near the running trail on East Avenue and Vasco Road.

Over the course of two months, police investigators were able to identify 35-year-old Livermore resident Willie Richardson as the sole suspect in the crimes.

Police arrested Richardson during a traffic stop on Jan. 18 without incident. A search warrant was served at his home and detectives recovered items linking the suspect to the assaults.

Richardson was booked into Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail on four felony counts of sexual battery as well as one felony count of assault with intent to commit a serious sex crime.

“I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and do our part to bring this suspect to justice. Now our community can rest a little easier knowing this man has been arrested,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young in the release.

Anyone with information about similar incidents can call the Livermore Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. More details will be released as authorities are able to make them available.