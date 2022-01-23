SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans who made the trip to Green Bay returned to the Bay Area on Sunday. A couple of fans who landed at SFO could barely speak because they had screamed so hard on Saturday that their voices were shot.

“(I screamed) a little too much. I’m going to have to rest that voice now,” said fan Ankur Parikh. “It was legendary, it was an epic, epic experience. Niners brought home the win at Lambeau in an ice bowl. It was a trip of a lifetime!”

Parikh made the trip with his cousin, Suchit Parikh.

“It was my first road (trip) and — plus playoff game — once in a lifetime experience,” Suchit Parikh said.

Many of the Niners Faithful spent big money to cheer for their team in the snow.

“I’ve never felt so cold in my life. Honestly, it’s something that you can’t prepare for. I had multiple jackets, sweaters. I had worn two sets of socks. I was still freezing,” said lifelong 49ers fan Lupe Diaz.

KPIX caught up with a Bay Area couple who are Packers fans as they returned from the game to the Oakland airport.

“It was shocking! No one thought that would happen. You don’t expect the Packers to lose,” said Cassie Rodriguez-Morse.

The Niners die-hards said that, despite the freezing temperatures, they would do it all over again.

“We stayed faithful, we came out just like we went to Dallas last week and we’re going to be in L.A. the following week,” said Jabari Carr, who was traveling with his brother, Hasani Carr.

“To experience something in person at Lambeau Field with the snow — all the elements against us — it was awesome! We had a great time,” Diaz said.

They said one thing that stood out was the hospitality and class from Packers fans. After the loss, they said many disappointed Geen Bay fans congratulated the Niners fans as they left the stadium.