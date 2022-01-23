CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco Bay Area is leading the nation in a category many drivers probably wish it didn’t, with the region’s average price for a gallon of gas standing at $1.34 over the national average.

The highest average price for regular-grade gas in the country is right here in the Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.

There are some places in the Bay Area where gas can be had for under $4 in Pinole and San Pablo, according to the website GasBuddy.com, but in San Francisco prices are as high as $5.09 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.

The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.

