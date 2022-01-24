ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Authorities in Antioch on Monday afternoon are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022 in a shopping center parking lot near State Route 4.

An officer informed journalists on the scene that police were investigating the city’s first homicide of the year Monday afternoon.

The Antioch Police Department Twitter account posted about the activity shortly before 3:30 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area of Delta Fair Boulevard and Buchannan Road due to an incident.

⚠️ AVOID THE AREA ⚠️ APD Officers are working an incident in the area of Delta Fair Blvd and Buchannon Rd. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have a life threatening emergency or are reporting a crime in-progress. pic.twitter.com/QgytB9QV7B — Antioch Police (@AntiochPolice) January 24, 2022

Police did not provide any additional details regarding the nature of the incident or investigation, but video from Chopper 5 showed police tape cordoning off an area of a strip mall parking lot with yellow evidence markers on the ground surrounding two vehicles.

There were a half dozen Antioch police units at the scene. What appeared to be a body covered by a tarp was also visible.

Authorities later confirmed that at around 2:16 p.m., police dispatch began received numerous 911 calls regarding gunshots being fired in the area of 2958 Delta Fair Boulevard. There were also reports indicating a subject was on the ground in the parking lot who appeared to have been struck by gunfire and was in critical condition.

Additional witnesses informed police that an unidentified vehicle fled from the area at a high rate of speed.

Arriving officers found an unresponsive Black male adult approximately in his 50s lying motionless in the parking lot. Officers initiated life-saving measures, but the victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective A. Duffy at (925)779-8940 or at Aduffy@Antiochca.Gov. Individuals may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.