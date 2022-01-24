VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police activity Monday evening has closed all westbound lanes of I-80 on the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo, according to authorities.
As of 6:17 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity. They did not offer any specifics about the nature of the police activity.
Police Department Activity on Westbound I-80 at Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) January 25, 2022
Traffic is being diverted off of the freeway at Maritime Academy Drive.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.