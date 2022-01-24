SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have launched a homicide investigation after a 40-year-old man was killed in the city’s Mission District on Friday morning.
Around 11:50 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Mission Street on reports of a homicide and found a man suffering from unspecified injuries.
No additional details about the killing were immediately available. Police have not released a suspect description or have made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”