COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:shootings, Stockton, Stockton Police

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Police continued this week to investigate two shootings in Stockton on Sunday that resulted in two men injured.

Shortly before noon, an 18-year-old man was at an unknown location in the city, when a dark SUV began firing multiple gunshots at the victim before fleeing, according to Stockton police.

READ MORE: Clear Skies, Calm Winds Help Firefighters Strengthen Containment Of Big Sur Wildfire; 'Drought Is Acting Like A Chronic Illness'

The condition of the victim was still unknown Monday.

Police said later Sunday night at 10:50 p.m., a 69-year-old man was shot in the area of Lafayette Street and Aurora Street.

READ MORE: Google Sued By DC, 3 States Saying It Invades Users' Privacy

The elderly man was driving in the area when an unknown suspect in a dark sedan shot him.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, no suspect information was found for either shooting.

MORE NEWS: Residents Escape Pleasanton House Fire; Neighbors Evacuated

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.