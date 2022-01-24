STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Police continued this week to investigate two shootings in Stockton on Sunday that resulted in two men injured.

Shortly before noon, an 18-year-old man was at an unknown location in the city, when a dark SUV began firing multiple gunshots at the victim before fleeing, according to Stockton police.

The condition of the victim was still unknown Monday.

Police said later Sunday night at 10:50 p.m., a 69-year-old man was shot in the area of Lafayette Street and Aurora Street.

The elderly man was driving in the area when an unknown suspect in a dark sedan shot him.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, no suspect information was found for either shooting.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.