OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who was wanted for shoving an elderly Asian woman to the ground earlier this month.

The assault that was captured on video happened on January 10 on the 300 block of 9th Street near Franklin.

The woman who was attacked can be seen walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin when a man came up behind her and pushed her, causing her to fall on the ground.

The man kept walking northbound on Franklin Street and was not located. Police said a witness saw the victim had minor scrapes to her legs. Investigators said the victim was described as Asian, about 70 years old, five feet tall with a slim build.

The suspect was described by Oakland police sources as a Black man, about 35 years old, six feet tall with a skinny build.

Police posted about the arrest on social media.

OPD arrested the man responsible for assaulting the women in this video. The incident occurred on 1/10/22 in the 350 block of 9th St. The man is facing charges of Assault and Cruelty to Elder/Dependent Adult. Thank you to our community & media partners for theirs help. pic.twitter.com/mlW6uckphL — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 25, 2022

Police did not say when the suspect was arrest or identify him. The man is facing charges of assault and cruelty to elder/dependent adult. Police thanked the community as well as media partners for the help in spreading the word about the search for the suspect.