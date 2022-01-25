SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Loyal 49ers fans have become famous for traveling to games and taking over opponent’s stadiums. But fans who can’t travel to the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday are also planning for great game day experiences.

“I’m going to pick up the kids from school on Friday and drive down to L.A.,” said

49ers fan Liz Ramirez.

She doesn’t have tickets to the game yet. But she hopes to get some when she gets down to L.A. If not, she plans to enjoy the atmosphere of SoFi Stadium from the parking lots.

“We’ll still be there in spirit with our friends and our fan base. It’s going to be a good time,” Ramirez said.

Bay Area 49ers fan groups are planning large tailgate parties outside SoFi Stadium, complete with food and drink and big screen TV’s.

“They’re going to continue to tailgate, watch the game live and hopefully we will

be celebrating at the end,” Ramirez said.

For those fans sticking closer to home, Rey Pena has plans for what may be the

biggest watch party in the South Bay.

“In terms of a watch party, we’re hosting an event at MetroCity on Duane Avenue. We’re throwing it for people in the Bay Area who can’t go, so they can watch it with other 49ers fans,” Pena said.

Pena is such a big fan that when he lost an eye to cancer, he asked the doctor to make his prosthetic eye into a 49er’s logo.

He’s decked out his house, his baby Elena and his garage with Niners gear including

fan chapter flags from around the world.

“If you don’t have a place for the game, our watch party will be the go-to,” Pena said.