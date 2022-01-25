SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – An armed suspect robbed a man of his car near San Francisco’s Buena Vista Park on Monday evening, according to police.
The carjacking was reported around 6 p.m. on Buena Vista Avenue, where the 50-year-old victim was sitting in his parked vehicle when a male suspect walked up, pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his car, police said.READ MORE: Petaluma CVS Pharmacy Robbed Of Cash, Medications; Suspect Captured On Camera
The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect remained at large as of Tuesday morning and police have not released a detailed description of him.READ MORE: Woman Escapes Captors After Being Kidnapped, Trafficked; 2 Arrested in South San Francisco
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: NorCal Tribal Group Reclaims California Redwood Forest
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.