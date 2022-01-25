PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The emergence of the BA.2 omicron subvariant comes just as a lot of people were starting to talk about the endgame of the pandemic — the elimination mask requirements.

So, does the BA.2 subvariant change that?

“I think don’t think so,” says Dr. Karin Shavelson, Chief Medical Officer at MarinHealth. “We still need more information about the subvariant, but what we know at this time is that it doesn’t suggest that it’s any more dangerous than omicron.”

No more fearsome than its predecessor says Shavelson. And while there may, someday, be a variant that does change the course of the pandemic, this is almost certainly not it.

“Everything I’ve seen suggests that it won’t change things dramatically, and really isn’t anything for us to worry about,” Shavelson says. “I think we will go into another lull period now.”

“We’re getting to the point that between the vaccinations and the people that have gotten the omicron virus, it’s going to decrease,” says Guy Piccolo of Walnut Creek.

A lull, or an outright break from the pandemic is what many have been hoping for at the end of the omicron wave.

“I think everybody’s more than ready,” Piccolo says.

“We, at some point, do you have to live with COVID,” says UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Monica Gandhi. “And that means these mandates won’t be in place.”

Gandhi says we are on course for a break from the protocols.

“No mask mandates,” Gandhi explains of the coming period of virus calm. “No testing if you are asymptomatic. No more vaccine passports, and encourage people to go back to work. That’s what life looks like in the U.K. right now. It’s back to normal.”

And, as case numbers continue to drop, she says the same relief will eventually come for schools as well.

“We are going to be in the control stage of this virus,” Gandhi says. “And I doubt there’s going to be mask mandates in the schools after a while.”

California’s current mask mandate started in mid-December, but it was extended. It is still set to expire on February 15.