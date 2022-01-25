SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – San Bruno Police requested the public’s help Tuesday in locating five suspects who attempted an armed robbery at a jewelry store last Friday, one of whom pulled a gun on the store’s owner.

At 1:06 p.m. Friday, Officers responded to reports of the attempted robbery at the S & L Gem Company in the Tanforan Mall. The officers learned from the store’s owner that the incident occurred earlier, when five men approached the store and one of them pulled out a crowbar.

“The store owner yelled at the male to stop. The male then smashed a glass display case with the crowbar and turned toward the store owner, raising the crowbar as if to hit him,” a police press release stated. “The store owner, who possessed a lawful concealed carry permit, drew a firearm and pointed it toward the male suspect while telling him to stop. The male suspect ran away toward the food court area of the mall.”

The incident wasn’t over then. Another suspect, standing by the store’s entrance, pulled a gun on the owner, who, in turn, pointed his firearm back at the armed suspect. The suspects responded by running away towards the nearby JCPenney.

No one fired their guns and or was injured in the incident.

The suspects were described as males in their teens to early 20’s:

Suspect-1: Black male, 5’5 tall, 130 pounds, wearing a black jacket, gray jeans and a green backpack

Suspect-2: Black male, wearing a dark jacket

Suspect-3: Unknown race male, wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans and armed with a black handgun

Suspect 4: Unknown race male, wearing a white and blue jacket, light pants and a dark backpack

Suspect 5: Black male, wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans

Anyone with any information related to this crime was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.