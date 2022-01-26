COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was closed after a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig Wednesday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound.

Additional details about the crash and fire were not immediately available.

Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. One lane was reopened temporarily, but as of about 9:30 p.m. all lanes headed were closed again.

The westbound direction of the bridge remained open Wednesday night.

Drivers headed eastbound are being urged to use the Golden Gate Bridge or Highway 37 as alternate routes.