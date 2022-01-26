RICHMOND (CBS SF) – The eastbound direction of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge was closed after a fatal crash and fire involving a big-rig Wednesday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a big-rig and small car heading crashed mid-span around 7 p.m. The big-rig then caught fire, prompting a closure of all lanes headed eastbound.
Additional details about the crash and fire were not immediately available.
Update – #Hwy580 EB ALL LANES will remain closed until further notice. Traffic is being diverted off at Main. As an alternate you can use #Hwy37 or #I80 #BayBridge. #KCBSTraffic #SanRafael #Richmond #SpecialTrafficAdvisory https://t.co/HEYUor1MR6
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) January 27, 2022
Authorities issued a sig-alert for the eastbound direction. One lane was reopened temporarily, but as of about 9:30 p.m. all lanes headed were closed again.
Drivers headed eastbound are being urged to use the Golden Gate Bridge or Highway 37 as alternate routes.