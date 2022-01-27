COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — A fire burned at a senior living facility in Pleasant Hill Thursday afternoon, with firefighters rescuing elderly victims trapped on second-floor balconies.

The fire burned at 80 W. Hookston Road, which is the listed address for Hookston Senior Homes, just west of Contra Costa Boulevard and Interstate Highway 680.

Just before 2 p.m., the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District tweeted that fire had been knocked down and three victims were rescued from balconies. One burn victim was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

