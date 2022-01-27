BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A man with several outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Wednesday following a bank robbery in Brentwood followed by a police chase into Antioch.
Brentwood police said the robbery happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the Tri Counties Bank branch inside the Raley’s Supermarket at 2400 Sand Creek Road just east of Highway 4. The bank teller told officers a white man in his late 20s early 30s wearing dark clothing and a dark face mask produced a note demanding money. No weapon was seen during the robbery and no one was injured.
The man left the supermarket with an undisclosed amount of cash and drove onto westbound Highway 4 toward Antioch. A Brentwood police officer located the suspect’s vehicle and pursued it to the Lone Tree Way exit, where the chase continued into Antioch.
Police said the suspect abandoned the vehicle in a residential neighborhood on the 2100 block of Peppertree Way and fled on foot. After an extensive search he was found and taken into custody. Police identified him as 26-year-old Antioch resident Brandon Elder.
Elder was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges of robbery and felony reckless evading, along with his previous outstanding arrest warrants. Bail was set at $150,000.
Anyone with additional information related to this robbery investigation was asked to contact Brentwood police Detective Agostinho at 925-809-7870.