REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) – A Redwood City man was arrested in Monterey County on multiple charges, including attempted murder and domestic assault, after a woman was attacked in the North Fair Oaks neighborhood late Wednesday night.
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2900 block of Crocker Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on reports of a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim. When deputies arrived, they found the woman, who was suffering from serious injuries.READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire Burns Pleasant Hill Senior Living Facility; Injured Resident Rescued From Balcony
Investigators said the suspect assaulted the woman, then stole a vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Around 12:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers in Monterey County located the suspect during a traffic stop.READ MORE: COVID: Sonoma County Eases Capacity Limits On Indoor Gatherings As Case Rates Decline
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sergio Hernandez-Dominguez, was taken into custody by San Mateo County authorities and was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Deputies said Hernandez-Dominguez faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, criminal threats, robbery, domestic robbery and kidnapping.
According to jail records, he is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court on Friday.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: San Francisco District Attorney's Office Refutes Claims Made in Chinatown Attack Victim's Lawsuit
Deputies did not immediately disclose the victim’s condition as of Thursday afternoon.